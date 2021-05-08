$7.23 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will post $7.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.55 million to $8.90 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $14.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GP. B. Riley boosted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of GP opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $343.69 million and a PE ratio of -126.53. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,078,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at $50,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

