$88.16 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce $88.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.20 million and the lowest is $87.10 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $90.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $357.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.70 million to $369.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $376.39 million, with estimates ranging from $365.63 million to $393.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In related news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

