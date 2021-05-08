$9.90 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce $9.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the highest is $10.30 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $9.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $56.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.30 million to $59.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $65.50 million, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $68.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

