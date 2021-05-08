$920.64 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce $920.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $960.10 million and the lowest is $850.31 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $833.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

