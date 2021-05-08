$94.05 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post $94.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $89.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $393.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.65 million to $398.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $426.15 million, with estimates ranging from $420.09 million to $437.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after buying an additional 303,914 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

