$94.05 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post $94.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $89.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $393.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.65 million to $398.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $426.15 million, with estimates ranging from $420.09 million to $437.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after buying an additional 303,914 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

