Aave Market Cap Reaches $5.67 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Aave has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $454.03 or 0.00781143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $440.33 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00081089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00062564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00104349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.00 or 0.09362673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00043483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,046 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

