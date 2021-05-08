Abulaba (AAA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 76.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Abulaba has a market cap of $1,169.03 and approximately $24.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Abulaba has traded down 81% against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.22 or 0.00787932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00104111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.94 or 0.09378924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00044090 BTC.

Abulaba is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

