Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issues Earnings Results

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.95. 444,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,862. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,722.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,755 shares of company stock worth $2,366,481 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

