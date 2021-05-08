ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $76.07 on Friday. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

