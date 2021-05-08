ACoconut (AC) One Day Volume Tops $164,155.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $2.50 or 0.00004243 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $6.65 million and $164,155.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069236 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

