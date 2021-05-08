Acute Angle Cloud Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.65 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.68 million and $1.65 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,871.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.92 or 0.06322531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.64 or 0.02302775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.42 or 0.00581322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00194016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.23 or 0.00784894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.22 or 0.00605174 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.91 or 0.00514775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

