Adecoagro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 7,769 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,066% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Adecoagro by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGRO. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.88 on Friday. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

