Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,417 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $488.73 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.01 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $491.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

