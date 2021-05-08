AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,409 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of VOX opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $84.36 and a twelve month high of $140.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

