AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,518 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $285,054,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after buying an additional 2,179,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after buying an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,540,000 after buying an additional 690,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 555,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

