AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Issues Earnings Results

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerSale updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ASLE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 124,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,495. AerSale has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36.

Separately, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

