Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,276,000.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $9.40 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

