AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGC had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 2.36%. AGC updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.530-3.530 EPS.

ASGLY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 8,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGC has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASGLY. Mizuho upgraded shares of AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AGC in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

