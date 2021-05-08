AidCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.07 Million (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. AidCoin has a market cap of $6.07 million and $30,741.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AidCoin Profile

AID is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

