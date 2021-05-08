AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $8,518.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00063308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00802926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00103821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,630.83 or 0.09564870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044706 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN (CRYPTO:AIDUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

