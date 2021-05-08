Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $1.3197 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.