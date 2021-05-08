Algorand (ALGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $349.83 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002624 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $4.60 billion and approximately $349.83 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00066200 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.00322775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031113 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,476,313,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,985,260,633 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

