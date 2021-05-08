AllianceBlock Price Tops $0.62 (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $105.39 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00081642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00800572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00103790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5,663.85 or 0.09592870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00044751 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,782,883 coins. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars.

