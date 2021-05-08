Ambrosus (AMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.05 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $17.05 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 718,233,770 coins and its circulating supply is 180,836,953 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

