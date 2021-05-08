AMEPAY (AME) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $16.72 million and $871,895.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.63 or 0.00255419 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 68,676.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.28 or 0.01162216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 295.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.02 or 0.00745885 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

