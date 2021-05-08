American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 3.4% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $247.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.