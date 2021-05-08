Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Holdings Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 473,330 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,894,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,574.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

