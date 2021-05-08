Analysts Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to post sales of $60.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.01 million to $61.30 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $53.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $240.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.44 million to $242.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $268.66 million, with estimates ranging from $264.36 million to $272.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.71.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.