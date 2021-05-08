Analysts Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report $550.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $538.40 million and the highest is $562.90 million. MYR Group posted sales of $513.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,730.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,083. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $82.57 on Friday. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

