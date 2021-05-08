Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.58 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -111.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

