Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,538,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 217,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

