Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

AMRC stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $25,300,000. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ameresco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ameresco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

