Analysts Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report sales of $26.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. Kamada posted sales of $33.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $101.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million.

Kamada stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. Kamada has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $272.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 56.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth about $2,134,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

