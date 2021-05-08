Analysts Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Equities analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to announce sales of $60.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.01 million and the highest is $61.30 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $53.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $240.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.44 million to $242.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.66 million, with estimates ranging from $264.36 million to $272.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.71.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

