Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.33 Million

Posted by on May 8th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post sales of $138.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $610.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.50 million to $617.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $711.73 million, with estimates ranging from $690.90 million to $728.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

