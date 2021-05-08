Analysts Issue Forecasts for SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

SDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,437,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $10,963,000. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

