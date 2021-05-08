Analyzing Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Navigator alerts:

This table compares Navigator and Grindrod Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $301.39 million 2.17 -$16.71 million ($0.28) -41.79 Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.50 -$21.16 million ($1.11) -7.80

Navigator has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindrod Shipping. Navigator is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grindrod Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Navigator and Grindrod Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navigator presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. Given Navigator’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navigator is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator -2.12% 0.20% 0.10% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Navigator has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navigator beats Grindrod Shipping on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.