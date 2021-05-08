Anchor Market Capitalization Tops $10.28 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001377 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $21,701.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00081141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00103777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.99 or 0.00780193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,534.85 or 0.09511841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00044762 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

