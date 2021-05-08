AnimalGo (GOM2) Market Cap Hits $10.15 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $10.15 million and $492,858.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00062782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.82 or 0.00785802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00103537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,600.00 or 0.09467015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00043824 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

GOM2 is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

