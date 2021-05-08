ANON Price Down 34.9% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. ANON has a market cap of $53,910.66 and approximately $20.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ANON has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081792 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00251575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00204222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 389.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

