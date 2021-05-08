Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 1,115,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,061. The stock has a market cap of $646.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

