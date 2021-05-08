API3 (API3) Hits Market Cap of $94.31 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, API3 has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for $6.81 or 0.00011769 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $94.31 million and $14.34 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

