ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Posts Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 5,023,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

MT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

