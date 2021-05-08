Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,097 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 197,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $67.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

