ArdCoin (ARDX) Tops One Day Volume of $114,301.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $32.94 million and $114,301.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00081619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00063091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00104134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.02 or 0.00785971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,561.98 or 0.09441419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00043948 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

