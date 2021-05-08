argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.07.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx stock opened at $263.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.16.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.