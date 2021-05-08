Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) & Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Head to Head Analysis

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Arko alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arko and Clene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 2 1 3.33 Clene 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arko presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.15%. Clene has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 157.53%. Given Clene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clene is more favorable than Arko.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Clene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A N/A N/A Clene N/A -2.46% -2.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Clene shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Clene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arko and Clene’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clene N/A N/A $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Arko has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clene has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arko beats Clene on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.