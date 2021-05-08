Arrow Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

