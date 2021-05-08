Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 39,398 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 146.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of PDF Solutions worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,411,000 after purchasing an additional 175,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PDF Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,697,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $22,032,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 744,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after buying an additional 111,334 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities lowered PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.99 million, a PE ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

