Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.34% of Olympic Steel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 67,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

ZEUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.25 million, a PE ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.